Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah airports remain closed; airlines suspend services
Dubai: Major UAE airlines have suspended operations as regional airspace closures continue to disrupt aviation across the country.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and authorities have warned that schedules may change at short notice. Passengers are urged to follow official sources and airline updates.
Dubai Airports has also advised passengers not to travel to the airport, and to check with their airlines for flight updates.
Dubai Airports confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International Airport (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident that was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately. Four staff members were injured and received medical attention. Most terminals had already been cleared of passengers under contingency plans.
Separately, authorities confirmed that debris from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately. No injuries were reported.3 pm
Dubai-based Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai until 3 pm UAE time on Sunday, March 1, due to multiple regional airspace closures.
Passengers booked to travel within the next 72 hours can rebook up to 10 days from their original travel date or request a refund. The airline has urged customers to check flight status before travelling and ensure contact details are updated.
Low-cost carrier flydubai has also suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 3 pm UAE time on Sunday, 1 March.
The airline said its teams are implementing comprehensive welfare arrangements and assisting customers with rebooking and refunds.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi said an interception of a drone targeting Zayed International Airport led to falling debris, resulting in one fatality and seven injuries.
Flag carrier Etihad Airways has suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2 am UAE time on Monday, March 2. Passengers may rebook free of charge or request a full refund. The airline said call volumes are high and thanked guests for their patience.
Air Arabia has temporarily suspended flights to and from the UAE. Affected customers will be notified directly.
The Sharjah International Airport Authority also announced the suspension of all flights at Sharjah International Airport until further notice and advised passengers not to travel to the airport.
Airlines and airport authorities said passenger safety remains their highest priority. Travellers are strongly advised to monitor official airline websites and communication channels for the latest updates, as further changes may occur at any time.