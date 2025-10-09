GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Did Jonathan Bailey just manifest a Desi Bridgerton wedding? His Kurta photos break the internet

Fans have been tagging Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, in the series for a sequel

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
The sight of Bailey in traditional Indian wear has Bridgerton stans manifesting a full-blown Kanthony
The sight of Bailey in traditional Indian wear has Bridgerton stans manifesting a full-blown Kanthony

Jonathan Bailey in a kurta was not part of anyone’s 2025 vision board — yet here we are, watching fans write reams of praises. He stepped out in a soft silver kurta paired with a teal Nehru jacket for his best friend Sach Dhawan’s wedding.

Yes, Anthony Bridgerton himself went full desi groom’s squad — and fans are spiraling (in the best way possible). The sight of Bailey in traditional Indian wear has Bridgerton stans manifesting a full-blown Kanthony (that’s Kate + Anthony, ) wedding. After all, Season 3 ended with Kate (Simone Ashley) pregnant and the couple planning a trip to India — so fans have basically been manifesting this moment ever since.

Bailey has been having quite the year — from starring alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked (2024) to joining Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World: Rebirth. And because he clearly doesn’t believe in taking breaks, he’s next up in Wicked: For Good, hitting screens this November.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Netflix has unveiled the first poster for Season 4, and it’s giving all the drama and romance vibes

Bridgerton Season 4: Release date, plot and more

2m read
Maxton Hall Season 2 will premiere this year, in November.

5 romantic book-to-TV adaptations that won't break you

3m read
Kate and Rio Ferdinand with their family in Dubai

Kate Ferdinand opens up on her 'chaotic' life in Dubai

2m read
The show starred Kate Siegel, Michael Huisman, Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Elizabeth Reaser as the siblings.

Why Netflix's Hill House cuts deeper than any demon

3m read