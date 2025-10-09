Did Jonathan Bailey just manifest a Desi Bridgerton wedding? His Kurta photos break the internet

Yes, Anthony Bridgerton himself went full desi groom’s squad — and fans are spiraling (in the best way possible). The sight of Bailey in traditional Indian wear has Bridgerton stans manifesting a full-blown Kanthony (that’s Kate + Anthony, ) wedding. After all, Season 3 ended with Kate (Simone Ashley) pregnant and the couple planning a trip to India — so fans have basically been manifesting this moment ever since.