Did Jonathan Bailey just manifest a Desi Bridgerton wedding? His Kurta photos break the internet

Fans have been tagging Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, in the series for a sequel
Jonathan Bailey in a kurta was not part of anyone’s 2025 vision board — yet here we are, watching fans write reams of praises. He stepped out in a soft silver kurta paired with a teal Nehru jacket for his best friend Sach Dhawan’s wedding.
Yes, Anthony Bridgerton himself went full desi groom’s squad — and fans are spiraling (in the best way possible). The sight of Bailey in traditional Indian wear has Bridgerton stans manifesting a full-blown Kanthony (that’s Kate + Anthony, ) wedding. After all, Season 3 ended with Kate (Simone Ashley) pregnant and the couple planning a trip to India — so fans have basically been manifesting this moment ever since.
Bailey has been having quite the year — from starring alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked (2024) to joining Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World: Rebirth. And because he clearly doesn’t believe in taking breaks, he’s next up in Wicked: For Good, hitting screens this November.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox