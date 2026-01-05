The filmmaker is reportedly planning a grand-scale emotional drama after Rocky Aur Rani
Dubai: Bollywood's most successful director could just be preparing his grandest film yet. Karan Johar, whose last directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released almost three years ago, is set to helm what industry sources describe as his most ambitious project to date.
Since his 1998 debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Johar has delivered a string of box office winners. His filmography includes beloved classics like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Sources who spoke to Pinkvilla reveal that Johar's eighth film will be an epic family saga in the same style as his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
A source tells Pinkvilla: "After hitting the bullseye with a romantic family comedy in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan is returning to the family drama space with his next. Buzz is, it would be his biggest scale film till date, and Karan has brought in the New Year by locking the script of his next."
Filming is scheduled to start towards the end of 2026, with preparations beginning around mid-year. The source tells Pinkvilla: "It's a high-octane family drama with, of course, a strong romantic and emotional core. The film will be spearheaded by two male leads and two female leads, and the casting process is expected to kickstart soon. This will be the big ticket marquee from Dharma Productions scheduled for the theatrical medium."
Speculation is building that the film might be called Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2, though Pinkvilla notes it's too early to speak about the title at the moment. The source adds: "However, it's surely in the space of the 2001 blockbuster led by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan."
Currently, Dharma Productions hasn't confirmed any casting choices, official title, or premiere date.
Johar's decision to revisit large-scale family dramas couldn't be a better call. His ability to blend lavish production values with genuine emotion has proven timeless.
The announcement alone has generated massive buzz within the industry, with speculation about potential star casting already reaching fever pitch. Given Johar's track record and the scale being promised, this could easily become one of the most talked-about Bollywood releases in years.
