Stranger Things creator Matt Duffer is ‘fried’ after finale backlash: ‘I'm not in a good place, cut me some slack'

And now, co-creator Matt Duffer is admitting he may have made things worse by giving interviews just after the finale aired. His statements about Eleven's fate, mentioning that they had never really planned a scenario where she could just stay alive and hang out with her friends. In short, she had to die for others to find peace? Fans just couldn't accept such a storyline for the girl who had been abused and tortured throughout the show, and had just a few moments of happiness.