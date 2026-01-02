Stranger Things spin-off: Will Mike and Eleven find their way back to each other? Showrunners drop hints

The conversation naturally turned to Eleven’s ultimate sacrifice—the moment that left viewers gasping and hugging their nearest waffle. Fans are flooding timelines hoping that Mike and Eleven will find their way back to each other, after that particularly painful parting. Hadn't Eleven suffered enough throughout her life, why didn't she get a happy ending with her friends and Mike? Everyone else did. At the end of the show, Mike predicts that she escaped and stayed safe, far away from the world that had caused her so much harm. It's a theory, but fans are going to hold on to it.