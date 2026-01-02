Stranger Things spin-off: Will Mike and Eleven find their way back to each other? Showrunners drop hints

Fans are rather unhappy with Eleven's ending in Stranger Things 5
The Upside Down has finally closed its doors—Stranger Things’ grand 10-year, 5-season journey is over, and the Duffer Brothers are sitting at the top of the pop culture ladder. With the final episode now streaming on Netflix, Matt and Ross Duffer took a moment to spill on fans’ reactions, Eleven’s heartbreaking sacrifice, and whether the Hawkins gang might still be lurking somewhere in the shadows.
Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the brothers were asked how they felt about fan reactions to the finale.
The conversation naturally turned to Eleven’s ultimate sacrifice—the moment that left viewers gasping and hugging their nearest waffle. Fans are flooding timelines hoping that Mike and Eleven will find their way back to each other, after that particularly painful parting. Hadn't Eleven suffered enough throughout her life, why didn't she get a happy ending with her friends and Mike? Everyone else did. At the end of the show, Mike predicts that she escaped and stayed safe, far away from the world that had caused her so much harm. It's a theory, but fans are going to hold on to it.
Matt shared, “We came up with Eleven 10 years ago; we’ve been working with Millie for 10 years. So we’re very protective of her. It was really hard. I know we get hit for not killing more people, but Ross and I love these characters and these actors so much. It just felt like such a courageous and brave thing for her to do.”
Eleven’s actions were driven by a desire to prevent the same trauma she and Kali experienced as children from happening to anyone else, the creators explained. Her sacrifice is meant to protect future generations, reflecting the lasting impact of her past. As for whether Eleven is truly gone, the creators are keeping it ambiguous. The characters themselves don’t know, and fans are left to decide for themselves, with many choosing to believe she’s still out there, much like Mike Wheeler does.
And what about a spinoff? If you were hoping for Hawkins’ nostalgia, don’t get your hopes too high. Matt teased, “I mean, I guess a sequel could be about a midlife crisis. I don’t know how that would read as anything but a gross cash grab to me. I wish I could talk a little bit more about the spinoff, but I’m not allowed to yet. But Ross and I are really excited about exploring new characters and a new mythology but are still very much interested in telling a story in the spirit of Stranger Things.”
However, piecing together what Millie Bobby-Brown has said in earlier interviews, she is ready to move on. Nevertheless, who knows what can happen? So yes, the Hawkins crew may have left our screens, but the mystery, drama, and Duffer magic are alive and kicking. And if you’re still hoping for a peek into Eleven’s fate… well, keep your heart open, your waffles ready, and maybe, just maybe, hope is still out there in the Upside Down.
