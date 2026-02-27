Dubai’s Lushescapes makes bold leap with curated around-the-world luxury travel offer

Meridian One hosts over 22 extraordinary nights for 40 guests aboard chartered Boeing 757
Dubai’s position at the pinnacle of global luxury takes a bold new leap with the unveiling of Meridian One by Lushescapes, a private around the world air charter created for just 40 guests worldwide. This is not simply travel. It is access to a rarefied circle and a once in a lifetime passage across five continents.
Departing Dubai on November 29 and returning on December 21, Meridian One unfolds over 22 extraordinary nights aboard a fully chartered Boeing 757 configured entirely with lie flat seating. With no commercial terminals, no queues and no compromises, guests move seamlessly from continent to continent in an atmosphere of complete privacy. Every element, from cabin ambiance to ground transfers, is choreographed to feel effortless.
The route itself reads like a collector’s edition of the world’s most remote and coveted destinations. From Iceland’s otherworldly landscapes to the cultural heartbeat of the Caribbean, from the depth of the Peruvian Amazon to the mystique of Easter Island, onward to the lagoons of French Polynesia, the wild beauty of Australia and the spiritual richness of Thailand, each chapter has been curated as part of one continuous global narrative.
At the heart of Meridian One are what Lushescapes describes as “Impossible Moments”. These are experiences unavailable on the open market and created exclusively for this journey. A restricted-access geothermal ceremony at dawn in Iceland. A night ceremony in the Amazon with indigenous elders. A sunset ritual at a restricted Moai site on Easter Island. Ancestral lagoon navigation in Tahiti. A private dawn welcome on protected land in Australia’s Daintree Rainforest. A closed temple blessing followed by a farewell feast in Chiang Mai. Each moment is intimate, immersive and profoundly rare.
Accommodation mirrors this level of distinction, including The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland and an Amazon river expedition aboard Zafiro, complemented by a hand-selected portfolio of ultra-discreet lodges and resorts across the Pacific and Asia.
From personalised concierge curation before departure to silent cabin hours on long haul sectors and bespoke post journey keepsakes, every detail reinforces one principle. This is luxury at its peak, measured not by excess but by exclusivity, access and emotional impact.
This inaugural edition of Meridian One has been crafted as a rare, time bound journey, defined by its specific route, carefully secured access and the precise constellation of experiences curated for these 40 guests. It is designed for those who have already seen the world and now seek to experience it through access, intimacy and moments that few will ever encounter in this exact form.
To know more about this once in a lifetime escape, contact Lushescapes at meridianone@lushescapes.com or +971 55 544 9982.