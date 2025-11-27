Fly from home to office in minutes: Sneak peek at Dubai’s flying taxi future

Anthony Khoury, General Manager – UAE, Joby Aviation, said the future network could grow rapidly following the regulatory approvals.

“So, suddenly now you have access to all the heliports. These are now up for grabs. You can convert them to become a vertiport. So, you start with new buildings – the four vertiports announced. Then you look at existing ones [heliports] for conversion. And then you move to the third phase, and you start building hopefully more affordable infrastructure, so that you can have more accessible nodes across the UAE,” Khoury noted.