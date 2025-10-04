Abu Dhabi Municipality maintains 95 million square meters of roads and infrastructure annually

Maintenance carried out through 5 specialized departments, around-the-clock field teams.
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is carrying out comprehensive and continuous maintenance across 95 million square meters of roads and infrastructure each year, through five specialized departments and around-the-clock field teams.
The work includes resurfacing roads, upgrading sidewalks, and ensuring the emirate’s transport network meets the highest international standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.
As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering world-class urban services, the municipality, through its Road Maintenance Section, conducts routine and emergency maintenance of more than 10 million square meters of parking areas and service roads annually, alongside 22,000 kilometers of road lanes, equal to 66 million square meters of paved roads.
The program also includes upkeep of over 19 million square meters of sidewalks, ensuring the city’s road network remains smooth, safe, and accessible for all users.
The Facilities Maintenance Section oversees the upkeep of 214 bridges, 33 vehicle tunnels, 25 pedestrian bridges, and 38 underpasses, helping guarantee smooth traffic flow, protect road users, and preserve the city’s aesthetic appeal.
Meanwhile, the Stormwater Drainage Section manages and operates a drainage network exceeding 8,500 kilometers, supported by more than 100 pumping stations, ensuring readiness during rainfall and preventing water accumulation on roads.
To enhance safety and sustainability, the Lighting Maintenance Section operates and maintains over 195,000 lighting poles across the city, utilizing advanced, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly systems to reduce consumption and improve visibility.
Additionally, the Road Defects Maintenance Section responds promptly to any damage or deterioration that could affect public safety or the city’s appearance, repairing potholes, cracks, damaged signs, and other elements through daily, rapid-response operations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox