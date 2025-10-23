Dubai cafe offers world's most expensive coffee at Dhs3,600 a cup

“This is not a gimmick or a marketing stunt – we’re not serving it in a gold cup with extravagant extras,” says Serkan Sagsoz, Julith’s Head Coffee Roaster and Turkish Champion Barista. “The Nido 7 Geisha is a remarkable coffee that only a handful of people on the planet will ever taste, and now, for the first time, that’s possible right here in Dubai. With so little of it in existence, every cup feels like a piece of history.”