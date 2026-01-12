Jana Nayagan makers move Supreme Court against High Court stay over Vijay’s film

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan—touted as Vijay’s final film before a full political plunge—was set to release on January 9. That day, a single judge had ordered the CBFC to issue a UA certificate, but the Madras High Court stayed the order after the Board appealed, citing the film’s use of armed forces emblems, which it argued required expert review. The legal tussle underscores the high stakes surrounding Jana Nayagan, combining cinematic anticipation with the buzz of Vijay’s political debut.