Jana Nayagan makers move Supreme Court against High Court stay over Vijay’s film

The film was expected to release on January 9

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Hearing the CBFC’s writ appeal, the court began examining the single-judge ruling that had gone in favour of the Vijay-starrer
A plea challenging the Madras High Court’s stay on a single judge’s order directing the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate to Jana Nayagan, starring actor and TVK founder Vijay, was filed in the Supreme Court today.

The plea comes as Vijay arrived in Delhi for a CBI probe linked to the Karur stampede during his TVK rally on September 27, 2025, which left 41 people dead.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan—touted as Vijay’s final film before a full political plunge—was set to release on January 9. That day, a single judge had ordered the CBFC to issue a UA certificate, but the Madras High Court stayed the order after the Board appealed, citing the film’s use of armed forces emblems, which it argued required expert review. The legal tussle underscores the high stakes surrounding Jana Nayagan, combining cinematic anticipation with the buzz of Vijay’s political debut.

KVN Productions LLP has filed the appeal, highlighting the film’s political overtones and its significance as Vijay’s final cinematic outing before he shifts fully into politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The postponement had come amid a legal tussle: the producers have approached the Supreme Court, challenging a Madras High Court order that stayed a single-judge directive for the CBFC to grant clearance. A single judge had initially instructed the board to clear the film immediately, but a division bench stayed that order, leaving the release uncertain. With the next hearing scheduled for January 21, a pre-Pongal release now seems impossible.

KVN Productions acknowledged the delay in an official statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we share this update… the release of Jana Nayagan has been postponed due to reasons beyond our control.” The team assured fans that a new release date will be announced soon and thanked audiences for their patience.

