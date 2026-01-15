GOLD/FOREX
Mohammed Al Qudsi, who first documented the UAE’s union, dies

Broadcaster who spent 34 years alongside late Sheikh Zayed leaves behind rich legacy

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
3 MIN READ
Mohammed Al Qudsi
Dubai: Dr Mohammed Al Qudsi, a veteran media figure and adviser who spent more than three decades accompanying the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, died on Thursday, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of documentation, memory, and service to the nation.

Al Qudsi, who passed away after a life defined by dedication to public service and media excellence, was one of the very few journalists to witness the birth of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. He was the first television broadcaster to announce the declaration of the Union on air, delivering the historic news on December 2, 1971, through Abu Dhabi Television, the country’s only official channel at the time.

His funeral prayers were held on Thursday after the Asr prayer, before he was laid to rest at Baniyas Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.

Born in Syria, Al Qudsi became deeply woven into the story of the UAE’s formation and early years. He was present at Al Diyafah Palace in Dubai on the day the Union was declared, standing beneath the flagpole during the historic raising of the national flag. That moment, captured in one of the country’s most iconic photographs, would become a lasting symbol of a nation coming into being.

For 34 years, Al Qudsi accompanied Sheikh Zayed at official events, state visits, and public engagements, both within the UAE and abroad. His close presence allowed him to document much of the founding leader’s journey, capturing milestones that shaped the country’s political, social, and developmental identity.

Through his work, he became not only a broadcaster but also a living archive of the UAE’s formative years. His personal recollections and professional records preserved stories, details, and moments that might otherwise have been lost to time.

Al Qudsi witnessed the historic period that followed Britain’s withdrawal from the Gulf and parts of the Arab world. He was present during the atmosphere of uncertainty and hope that preceded the meeting between Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum on January 18, 1968. That meeting resulted in the Dubai Declaration, which laid the foundations for the Union between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with Sheikh Zayed as President and Sheikh Rashid as Vice President.

Those early days, marked by political negotiation, vision, and unity, were moments Al Qudsi followed closely, documenting developments as they unfolded.

Among the most significant journeys he accompanied was Sheikh Zayed’s longest domestic tour, which took place in 1973 and lasted 37 days. The visit covered all the emirates, during which Sheikh Zayed personally oversaw development projects across various sectors, met citizens, and listened directly to their concerns.

Al Qudsi was there throughout, recording not only the formal aspects of the tour but also the human moments that revealed Sheikh Zayed’s leadership style and deep connection with the people.

Colleagues and those who knew him describe Al Qudsi as a man of quiet dedication, whose role went far beyond that of a journalist. He was a witness to history, a chronicler of nationhood, and a bridge between generations.

His career reflected the evolution of Emirati media itself, from its earliest days to its growth into a modern, global-facing industry. Yet he never lost sight of the importance of accuracy, humility, and public trust.

In many ways, Al Qudsi’s story mirrors the story of the UAE: one of beginnings, transformation, and lasting purpose. Through his voice, millions first heard of the Union. Through his work, countless moments of national significance were preserved.

As the country bids farewell to one of its most devoted chroniclers, his legacy remains embedded in the collective memory of a nation that continues to grow, guided by the same values he spent a lifetime documenting.

Khitam Al Amir
Chief News Editor
