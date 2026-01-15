Al Qudsi witnessed the historic period that followed Britain’s withdrawal from the Gulf and parts of the Arab world. He was present during the atmosphere of uncertainty and hope that preceded the meeting between Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum on January 18, 1968. That meeting resulted in the Dubai Declaration, which laid the foundations for the Union between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with Sheikh Zayed as President and Sheikh Rashid as Vice President.

Born in Syria, Al Qudsi became deeply woven into the story of the UAE’s formation and early years. He was present at Al Diyafah Palace in Dubai on the day the Union was declared, standing beneath the flagpole during the historic raising of the national flag. That moment, captured in one of the country’s most iconic photographs, would become a lasting symbol of a nation coming into being.

Al Qudsi, who passed away after a life defined by dedication to public service and media excellence, was one of the very few journalists to witness the birth of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. He was the first television broadcaster to announce the declaration of the Union on air, delivering the historic news on December 2, 1971, through Abu Dhabi Television, the country’s only official channel at the time.

