UAE court orders man to pay Dh45,000 compensation over motorbike crash

Dubai: The Al Dhafra Primary Court has ordered a man to pay Dh45,000 in compensation after he took another person’s motorbike from a repair workshop without permission, rode it recklessly, and caused it to overturn.
According to court filings, the bike’s owner had left it at a repair shop for minor servicing. The defendant, accompanied by others, insisted on testing the bike in the owner’s absence and, driving carelessly, caused an accident that rendered the vehicle unusable. He failed to repair the damage.
The claimant initially sought more than Dh113,000 in damages, including the repair cost and additional compensation for material and moral harm. A criminal court had earlier found the defendant guilty of damaging the bike through negligence, fining him Dh5,000. That conviction was upheld on appeal.
The civil court, reviewing both parties’ arguments and evidence, ruled in favour of the claimant, awarding partial compensation.
