Key projects include the new Dubai Police Academy building in Al Ruwayyah, which will accommodate 2,500 students and provide world-class training for the next generation of law enforcement officers.

Additional initiatives unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed include a new Data Analysis Centre for Criminal Investigations, a specialised training center in Hatta, a new building dedicated to the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency, and a state-of-the-art forensic science building.

In his statement, Sheikh Mohammed commended Dubai Police for their commitment and dedication, acknowledging the vital role officers and personnel play in safeguarding the city. “As our city expands, so do the duties of our police, and the world’s admiration for this global hub only grows. Yet, one truth stands firm: security, safety, and stability are our most precious assets and the foundation of our nation’s ongoing journey of prosperity,” he said.