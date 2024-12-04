Abu Dhabi: e& UAE on Wednesday announced the launch of its Kids SIM Card and Parental Control Service, designed to safeguard children’s online activities.

This was announced at the ongoing WeProtect Global Summit 2024 on combating online child exploitation, hosted by the Ministry of Interior on December 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi.

The Kids SIM Card is designed to keep children connected and ensures their safety while promoting learning. It is available in two flexible plans tailored to meet their diverse digital needs. It includes local minutes, 24/7 data access, free data to access educational content, and features that allow parents to specify which numbers their children can call. The Kids SIM Card can be obtained across e& UAE channels and activated through the e& UAE app.

Additionally, e& UAE launched the Parental Control Service, a solution designed to safeguard children’s online activities while providing parents with an easy-to-use interface to manage internet usage both at home and on the go.

It includes content filtering to restrict access to inappropriate websites and apps, screen time management for setting daily device usage limits, and social media monitoring to track children’s activities on popular platforms.

Parents can access detailed online activity reports to review browsing history and app usage, while cybersecurity measures protect devices from malware, ensuring a safer digital environment for the young users.

How much does it cost?

The Parental Control Service is provided for free with the Kids SIM Card, supporting a secure digital experience for children. Customers can subscribe to the Parental Control Service separately for Dh30 per month, with a one-month free trial available to explore the service benefits.

The Kids SIM Card is available in two flexible monthly plans priced at Dh49 and Dh99, including free Parental Control Service, via the e& UAE app.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “The launch of the Kids SIM Card and Parental Control Service is crucial at a time when it is vital for parents to have the right tools to ensure safe browsing in the digital era, especially with children’s increasing exposure to online activities."