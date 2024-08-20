AJMAN: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance community safety, the General Command of Ajman Police, represented by the Criminal and Investigation Department, has launched an awareness campaign titled “Awareness Today...for a Secure Future” to specially educate students about cybercrimes and the negative aspects of social media platforms.
Colonel Ahmed Saeed Hamid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal and Investigation Department, stated that the campaign’s objective is to inform the targeted audience about the necessity of being cautious and vigilant. PArents, he said, should duly monitor the online activity of their children as there are lurking dangers of youngsters using social media without supervision and guidance.
He noted that the campaign is part of Ajman Police’s efforts to raise awareness about the tactics employed by unscrupulous individuals aiming to harm children through electronic means and to warn against the risks of falling victim to online extortion.
Guidance on appropriate actions and correct procedures when dealing with online fraudsters will also be provided, he added.
The campaign includes educating community members through various audiovisual and printed media.
Additionally, awareness lectures have been organised in numerous government departments, schools and universities, along with the dissemination of electronic awareness materials and brochures across all government and local institutions.