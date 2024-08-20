AJMAN: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance community safety, the General Command of Ajman Police, represented by the Criminal and Investigation Department, has launched an awareness campaign titled “Awareness Today...for a Secure Future” to specially educate students about cybercrimes and the negative aspects of social media platforms.

Colonel Ahmed Saeed Hamid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal and Investigation Department, stated that the campaign’s objective is to inform the targeted audience about the necessity of being cautious and vigilant. PArents, he said, should duly monitor the online activity of their children as there are lurking dangers of youngsters using social media without supervision and guidance.