The immediacy and often unfiltered nature of live streaming makes it challenging for parents to monitor their children’s online activities effectively, he added.

Also, popular social media apps on smartphones means people share their lives in real time with friends and strangers alike, with no need for editing and uploading videos.

The danger mostly comes from irresponsible users who want to take advantage of the innocence of children who - given the opportunity to gain instant fame, more “likes”, and a wider audience (any live stream can be viewed by thousands) - can be lured by adults into activities that have undesirable consequences.

Maj Al Sheihi said: “It’s essential for parents to actively engage in discussions about safe online practices and to set appropriate boundaries regarding live streaming and other online interactions.”

Imitating others

He said children go live on social media aiming to be “trending” and to reach a certain number of views to raise money by showcasing to others, but this can negatively impact them. For example, a video could feature a young child saying trendy phrases, which could in the future lead to bullying.

“This is a phenomenon which we noticed widely on social media. I see that what’s happening in other countries is that children are imitating challenges. This is a child who doesn’t know what he’s saying or doing. He might say a certain word incorrectly or make a mistake in a particular behaviour, but this video will follow him for life. People will continue to remember it and bully him over this issue, which is quite sensitive when it comes to the use of social media,” Maj Al Sheihi said.

Psychological threats

He explained that just like in the real world, not all people on social media are friendly and caring. Unwanted viewers might bully a kid, commenting on their looks, voice, manner of speech, and surroundings. Abusive or explicit messages are not uncommon. With tens of thousands live streams on at any given moment, moderation is practically impossible.

Another relevant problem is that many users stream adult content. Unfortunately, live streams don’t have any age-based ratings, so even a kid trying to stick to appropriate content might end up watching an undesirable live stream.

Long-lasting impact

Maj Al Sheihi said all live streams become unavailable after a while. However, some users record and store them for later viewing. They have various motives, posting a funny or scandalous video to get likes, for example — or using the material for blackmailing or extortion.

During a live stream, a child’s awkwardness, or an accidentally blurted bad word might result in bullying, threats, and even problems with the school’s management or, later in life, job applications.

What can parents do?

Talk to your kid and explain that social media is not a place to share private information, or anything else they would not tell or show in public or in front of a stranger.

Explain the danger of users who use their online anonymity to deceive others.

Use — and help your child to learn about — reporting tools. Every service offers basic protection measures. If a viewer behaves oddly (for example, they leave inappropriate or abusive comments or make strange offers), get that person banned from the platform.

Strengthen efforts to protect children from the dangers of cyberbullying, and inform them about the steps to report these cases.