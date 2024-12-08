Dubai: Dubai Police employees and their families will be housed in 246 apartments in six buildings as part of the second phase of housing projects in Umm Al Daman area along Dubai-Al Ain Road.

Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Al Tamimi, director of the Assets and Facilities Department at the General Command of Dubai Police, said 71% of the apartments contain three bedrooms and 29% include four bedrooms. The project, expected to be completed in the last quarter of 2026, includes integrated commercial and sports facilities.

He added that the second phase covers four play areas, two sports fields, a sports centre each for men and women, a large store, cafes, green spaces, gardens and running and cycling tracks.

The director said the third phase of the project, which will start at a later stage, will target 146 families.

The completed first phase has already provided 300 villas.

The upcoming residential complex is one of the strategic projects of the General Command of Dubai Police, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE,and Ruler of Dubai, recently.