Dubai: Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, visited one of the construction sites in Abu Dhabi to ensure the optimal implementation of the midday break — a ban on outdoor work during the summer months across construction sites in the UAE.

The midday break came into force today between 12m30pm and 3.00pm and will continue until September 15, 2022.

During his visit, Dr Al Awar stressed that the UAE has always been a pioneer in its humanitarian mission and has accorded significant care and attention to all the residents throughout its history.

Dr Al Awar said that labourers in the UAE have always enjoyed special attention from the wise leadership. He mentioned that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has commended their efforts and their “valuable contributions and constructive role in the country’s progress”, while His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has always emphasised that “the UAE is a country and home for everyone”.

During the visit, Dr Al Awar was accompanied by Khalil Khoury, Acting Under-Secretary for Human Resources Affairs, and senior officials in the ministry.

Integral part of UAE’s work environment

Dr Al Awar pointed out that the midday break rule, which is being implemented for the 18th consecutive year in 2022, aims to protect labourers and their health and that labourers are an integral part of the UAE’s work environment. He also noted that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is committed to ensuring the implementation of the midday break and that the ministry has provided direct communication channels to report any violations of the rule or any complaints in this matter.

Al Awar emphasised the importance of collaboration with the private sector and thanked the business establishments in the country for their continued commitment to implement the midday break over the years, coupled with other decisions that enhance the business environment in the UAE.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is implementing the midday break for the 18th consecutive year, in line with the ministry’s continued commitment to occupational health and safety and to provide a safe working environment for labourers and spare them the risks of exposure to high temperatures during the summer months.

Report violations

The ministry receives reports from the community members about any violation of the midday break on the 600590000 number, operational from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm in multiple languages, in addition to receiving reports through the ministry’s smart application.

Some professions and jobs are exempted from the midday break rule for technical reasons, which require work to continue uninterrupted. These include project works such as spreading the asphalt mixture or pouring concrete or other work necessary to ward off danger, repair, damage, malfunctions or accidental emergency losses, including work to repair obstruction in water supply lines, sewage lines, electric lines, or obstruction of traffic on public roads and gas or oil pipelines.

It also excludes work whose implementation requires a permit from a competent government agency due to their impact on the flow of traffic and services, such as cutting off electricity and telecom lines.

Cooling facilities and shades

In the event of work or task that for technical reasons should continue without interruption during the afternoon hours, the employer shall provide cold drinking water commensurate with the number of workers on duty and the conditions of safety and public health should be maintained by providing hydrating food and liquid such as salt, lemon and other material that are approved for use by the local authorities in the country. In addition, companies should have provisions for first-aid at the work site, appropriate industrial cooling facilities and shades from direct sunlight and providing a shaded place for workers to rest during their downtime.