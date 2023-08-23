Dubai: Volunteers from Dubai Customs are leading the department’s ‘Cooling Hearts’ campaign to distribute 10,000 packs of cold water, juices, and fruits to construction workers and others over the course of three months to help them cope with the summer heat.
This initiative comes in collaboration with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs (PCLA) in Dubai and the Taqdeer Award for best workplace practices. The campaign will commence on Meydan Street in Nad Al Shiba area of Dubai. Extensive planning and coordination were undertaken beforehand by the Ghayath Volunteer Team and the Corporate Social Responsibility Section of Dubai Customs.
Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division, Dubai Customs, affirmed their commitment to collaborating with external partners to implement “top-tier practices” in community work, especially concerning the labour force. Multiple initiatives will be executed, accompanied by additional incentives tailored for this group.
Abdulla Lashkari Mohammad, Secretary-General, PCLA, said initiatives like Cooling Hearts ”establish channels of communication with labourers, “recognising their integral role within society”.
Fouad Al Shehi, head of the Ghayath Volunteer Team, said the campaign highlighted the involvement of Dubai Customs employees and their children in the initiative. Employees’ children volunteered to pack the distribution boxes, while the Dubai Customs Youth Council also participated in delivering the packages to labourers.