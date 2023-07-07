Al Ain: Armed with caps and cold water bottles, traffic officers and community members here have reached out to 500 workers to carry the message of safer summer, traffic awareness and positivity.
The initiative is carried out under the theme “We make it easier for them”, spearheaded by Al Ain Traffic Department under the Traffic and Patrols Directorate and the Happiness Patrol at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.
The community humanitarian drive included the distribution of cold water bottles, caps and digital brochures to workers engaged in various professions in the city, including construction workers.
The campaign, which also saw the participation of NMC Hospital-Al Ain, helps to remind the community about safety.
Digital brochures
The campaign seeks to enhance road safety and protect pedestrians from run-over accidents and raise the level of traffic culture.
The team also distributed digital awareness brochures that included tips and instructions on the importance of pedestrians’ commitment to safe crossing from designated places.
Col. Matar Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of Al Ain Traffic Department, said that the initiative comes out of concern for workers and recognise their role in the country’s growth and development.
Drive against heath exhaustion, sunstroke
Col. Al Muhairi said it is the duty of all institutions to ensure their safety and provide all necessary tools to enhance their safety and protection, help preserve their health, and in order to ensure their safety from the dangers of heat exhaustion and sunstroke.
Maj. Nasser Saleh bin Badwa Al Darmaki, head of the happiness patrol team at the directorate, stressed their keen interest in spreading happiness and positivity, and enhance the force’s community role and in the interest of safety and protection of workers from the heat of the sun.
He said their such “happiness patrols” will continue to implement initiatives that promote the concept of positivity in society.