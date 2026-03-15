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Philippine embassy monitoring reports of Filipinos arrested in UAE over security videos

Filipinos in UAE warned not to share security incident videos after arrests

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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For illustrative purposes only.
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The Embassy of the Philippines in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai said they are monitoring reports that several Filipino nationals have been arrested in the UAE for allegedly filming and sharing online content related to recent air defence interceptions and attacks.

Philippine diplomats said they have contacted UAE authorities to seek official confirmation and clarify the identities, legal status and circumstances of any Filipinos involved.

The missions said they are working to verify the reports and will coordinate with authorities as necessary.

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Warning to Filipino community

In a joint statement, the Philippine missions urged Filipinos in the UAE to exercise caution when using social media and messaging platforms.

Officials warned residents against recording, forwarding or commenting on unverified information related to security incidents.

'All Filipino nationals in the UAE are reminded to exercise utmost caution and responsibility in their use of social media and messaging platforms,' the statement said.

The missions advised the community to rely only on official government announcements and credible news sources for updates on the security situation.

The Philippines also stressed its respect for the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and the country’s authority to enforce public order and security laws.

UAE crackdown on misleading defence-related content

The advisory comes as UAE authorities continue to enforce strict laws against the dissemination of sensitive or misleading security-related content online.

Earlier, the UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the arrest of 25 individuals of various nationalities accused of publishing misleading content related to national defence.

Authorities said the suspects had shared or fabricated videos linked to ongoing events, including manipulated clips created using artificial intelligence as well as content promoting acts of military aggression against the state.

Officials said the group has been referred for an expedited trial.

Authorities warn against sharing incident footage

UAE authorities have repeatedly warned that filming or sharing videos of air defence interceptions, attacks or other security incidents may violate national security and cybercrime laws.

Officials say such footage can reveal sensitive locations or operational details, potentially endangering public safety.

Violations can carry severe penalties, including imprisonment and heavy fines.

Missions pledge support for Filipino community

The Philippine Embassy and Consulate said the safety and welfare of the Filipino community remain a priority.

Both missions said they will continue coordinating with UAE police and security authorities while advising the community to strictly observe local laws and customs.

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