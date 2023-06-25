Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Environment, Health, and Safety Directorate, has launched the 'Eid Clothing' initiative in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival.
The initiative aims to gift construction workers with new clothes and emphasises fostering communication, compassion, and enhancing social solidarity. The initiative included visiting 100 construction sites in Abu Dhabi and distributing gifts to 1,000 workers.
To reinforce occupational safety and health management systems within the building and construction sector, the Directorate urged construction site workers to strictly adhere to environmental, health, and safety requirements.