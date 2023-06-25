ad-municipality-gifts-eid-clothes-to-workers-pic-from-their-twitter-account-1687680408869
Officials visited 100 construction sites in the capital to spread the joy of the upcoming festival Image Credit: Twitter/@AbuDhabi_ADM

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Environment, Health, and Safety Directorate, has launched the 'Eid Clothing' initiative in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival.

The initiative aims to gift construction workers with new clothes and emphasises fostering communication, compassion, and enhancing social solidarity. The initiative included visiting 100 construction sites in Abu Dhabi and distributing gifts to 1,000 workers. 

To reinforce occupational safety and health management systems within the building and construction sector, the  Directorate urged construction site workers to strictly adhere to environmental, health, and safety requirements. 