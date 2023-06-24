rta-eid-gifts-for-children-1687605989593
Children were taken shopping for their favourite gifts as part of the RTA community initiative Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a host of community initiatives in collaboration with Keolis-MHI, Bagshatna Design, and Toys ‘R’ Us for children, orphans and students from limited-income families in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival.

Children with their gifts Image Credit: Supplied

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said: “RTA has prepared a plan for community initiatives to celebrate Eid Al Adha including the distribution of Kiswat Al Eid [clothing] for orphan girls and those from limited-income families. The initiatives also included ‘Cash Eidayah’ for 300 students from the National Charity Schools.”

Students receiving cash gifts for Eid Al Adha Image Credit: Supplied

She added: “As part of efforts to show care and bring happiness to orphans from limited-income families, the initiatives included the distribution of gifts and a trip for 40 orphan children with limited-income families to IMG Worlds of Adventure.”

Children at IMG Worlds of Adventure Image Credit: Supplied