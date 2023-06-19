Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE on Monday has officially announced Eid Al Adha holidays for private sector employees in the country.
The ministry announced that the holiday for Eid Al Adha for the private sector in the country will start on 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding Tuesday, 27th June, and will end on Friday, 30th June. Work will resume on Monday, July 3.
read more
- Eid Al Adha 2023: Where to watch fireworks in Abu Dhabi, Dubai
- 23 new food offerings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Eid Al Adha offers, lunch deals, new restaurants opening and more
- Eid Al Adha holidays without Schengen or US visas? Check out these wellness destinations in Asia
- Eid Al Adha deals for UAE residents: Head to these beautiful desert hotels for unique staycations
The four days will be considered as paid holidays for all workers in the UAE's private sector.