Eid Al Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice", is one of the most significant Islamic holidays observed by Muslims around the globe. Image Credit: @AstronomyCenter

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE on Monday has officially announced Eid Al Adha holidays for private sector employees in the country.

The ministry announced that the holiday for Eid Al Adha for the private sector in the country will start on 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding Tuesday, 27th June, and will end on Friday, 30th June. Work will resume on Monday, July 3.

The four days will be considered as paid holidays for all workers in the UAE's private sector.