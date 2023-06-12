1 of 5
Wondering where to watch fireworks this Eid-Al-Adha? Gulf News has compiled a list of places where you can see the sky light up. Here's your chance to make the most of the spectacular star gazing and firework display with your family and friends. Keep coming back here to see the updated list of places that you can witness the spectacle.
Image Credit: Gulf News
Dubai Parks and Resorts: Join the Eid Al Adha celebrations at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, where fireworks will illuminate the Dubai skies. From 27 June to 1 July, you can experience indoor rides followed by fireworks display at 9pm.
Image Credit: Gulf News
Dubai Festival City Mall: Witness waterfront fireworks exhibition at Dubai Festival City Mall on the second night of Eid. Along with the fireworks, indulge in a weekend of roaming entertainment and be captivated by the IMAGINE show for a truly memorable Eid celebration.
Image Credit: Gulf News
Yas Bay: Abu Dhabi's Yas Bay is set to dazzle with a spectacular lineup of fireworks for Eid Al-Adha. Enjoy the glittery display in the night sky and explore the vibrant Waterfront district, which features the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, cafés, bars, restaurants, a beach club, and the renowned Etihad Arena. When: June 28th, Time: 09:00 pm and June 30th, Time at 09:10 pm.
Image Credit: Gulf News
Marsana Waterfront: You can head to Marsana, the waterfront promenade on Hudayriyat Island, for an Eid fireworks experience. Discover a variety of dining options with 15 sit-down eateries and four food trucks. Enjoy the Splash Park, showcase your skating skills at the Skate Park, or explore the island's dedicated bike paths for When: June 28, Time: 09:00 pm Jun 29 at 09:10 pm
Image Credit: GN Archive