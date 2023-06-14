23 new food offerings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Eid Al Adha offers, lunch deals, new restaurants opening and more

Whether you are looking for food deals to try during the Eid Al Adha break, new African, Italian, and Asian dishes, or lunch menus to enjoy on weekdays, we have all the latest food offerings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for you.

Celebrate Eid Al Adha with French flavours

To add to Eid Al Adha celebrations, Ladurée has launched their Eid Macaron Boxes. The boxes are available at all their outlets in the UAE and come with an option of 8 or 16 macarons in various flavours. If you are looking to try out a new breakfast dish, Ladurée has also introduced an Eid French Toast with strawberry and rhubarb. It is made with brioche bread, topped with a homemade strawberry rhubarb marmalade and a dollop of Chantilly cream.

Try out the Macaron Box from Ladurée this Eid Al Adha. Image Credit: Supplied

Try Pan-African cuisine

Pan-African restaurant and lounge Kiza, launched two new weekend experiences, Shisanyama Saturdays and Sophiatown Sundays, following the restaurant’s recent revamp in May. Every Sunday from 7pm to 12am, Kiza will pay homage to the iconic Sophiatown neighborhood in Johannesburg, renowned for its vibrant music scene and rich cultural heritage. The experience also entails menu items such as butter chicken curry, tomato Bredie, Pap and Wors, and oxtail Potjie.

Shisanyama Saturdays, taking place every Saturday from 5pm to 3am, will have barbecued food items. Guests can expect grilled meats, grilled cheeseburgers, West Coast Rock Lobster, tiger prawns, and more.

Quiz Night

The Spike Bar at Emirates Golf Club announced that The Spike Quiz Night is now going to be held on Fridays, from 7:30 pm onwards. It is hosted by resident DJ Phil Richardson and it gives guests a chance to win prizes whilst enjoying the roast buffet.

Elevated eggs and crepes

For those looking for a Mediterranean breakfast, head to Carine. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 12:30pm onwards, guests can expect dishes such as scrambled eggs with fresh truffle, salted caramel crepes, and more.

Mark Father’s Day with great meal offers

Celebrate Father's Day on Wednesday, June 21, by treating your dad to a dining experience at Farzi Dubai. Guests will get a complimentary dessert with their order of the Fired Up Platter. Curated by Executive Chef Gaurav Bathla, the platter includes Indian dishes such as Kasundi chicken drumsticks, Achari prawn tikka, fresh fish tikka, and mutton seekh charred marinade. The offer is available at both their City Walk and Mall of the Emirates branches.

Celebrate Father's Day with a complimentary dessert at Farzi Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

To celebrate Father's Day, you can enjoy brunch at the Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club. Taking place on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 7 to 10 pm, guests can enjoy roasted meats, sides, and desserts. The special offer is valid for bookings of a minimum of two people, consisting of a father and child. There is a discount on the brunch as guests will have whatever the outside temperature is, subtracted from the bill.

Something for Sushi fans

International Sushi Day is being celebrated at Mama Zonia in Dubai Marina on Sunday, June 18, from 1 to 10 pm.

Guests can enjoy a sushi platter with unlimited miso soup, hot starters, and certain drinks. The menu includes maki rolls, slow-cooked short ribs, a ceviche selection, and more.

SushiArt announced its dine-in offering - ‘Happy Sushi Night’. Guests can enjoy unlimited sushi every Monday. Diners can expect a nigiri selection featuring fine cuts of fish and seafood, placed atop seasoned sushi rice, maki rolls and more. The offer is available from 6 pm until closing time.

Brunch offers

Amano restaurant, nestled in Abu Dhabi’s Eastern Mangroves, announced its Sunday brunch. Offering a variety of courses which include amuse-bouche, starters, mains and desserts. Menu highlights include grilled chicken in mushroom sauce, risotto asparagus, fish fillet in lemon butter sauce, burrata pizza and assorted pastas to select from, and tiramisu. The brunch is available every Sunday from 12 to 4pm.

Try out Thiptara’s weekend brunch with Thai cuisine. Guests can expect salads, appetisers, main courses such as Bangkok-style seafood and desserts. The brunch takes place every Saturday, from 12:30 to 3:30pm.

If you are a fan of Thai food, try out Thiptara’s weekend brunch. Image Credit: Supplied

Vietnamese restaurant to open new locations

Vietnamese Foodies is set to open in Damac Hills Mall in September 2023. The location is set to cater to Al Barsha South residences in both dine-in and delivery.

The restaurant is also set to open a branch in Dubai Creek Residences in December 2023. The restaurant is known for Vietnamese dishes such as Pho, dim sum, spring rolls, salads and more.

Lunch experiences

Italian restaurant Fi’lia has launched two new business lunch menus with Italian and Mediterranean dishes. The business lunch is available Monday to Friday, from 12 to 3 pm, with three courses - a starter, main course, and dessert. Guests can expect dishes such as Cavolo salad with kale, baby spinach, and basil sorbet, Quattro Formaggi pizza, Branzino seabass with feta and broccolini, crushed potato, vierge sauce, Pavlova, served with passion fruit cream, mango gelato, and coconut meringue, and more.

Italian restaurant Fi’lia has launched two new business lunch menus. Image Credit: Supplied

The ‘Quick Fix Luncheon’ at Atmosphere offers a two- or three-course dining experience, featuring a selection of dishes including wagyu croquettes and wild sea bass. The dining experience is available Monday to Friday from 12 to 2:30pm. Pre-booking is required.

Dessert for chocolate lovers

To mark World Chocolate Day, on July 7, guests at August Restaurant and Lounge can enjoy their August Chocolate Dream dessert for a discounted price. The dessert includes a multilayered sphere of milk chocolate, filled with a chocolate crunch, a warm white chocolate sauce, paired with vanilla ice cream and strawberries. Located at the Address Fountain Views, at August Restaurant and Lounge guests can expect French-baroque inspired ambience. The offer is available on July 7, 6 pm onwards.

New menu with Cantonese flavours

Welcoming the summer season, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is set to re-introduce its Cantonese Journey menu. Prepared with locally sourced ingredients and curated by Executive Chef Lee Kok Hua, the menu starts with dishes such as bean curd mooli salad with a kumquat dressing, a dim sum duo, as well as Jasmine tea smoked chicken with crystalised rose petals. For mains, guests can enjoy dishes such as chargrilled grouper with organic honey, local sea prawn, and stir-fried French beans with olive leaves. To finish, guests are offered the sweet potato crème brûlée.

The menu is available daily until August 31, from 6 until 11.30pm, together with Hakkasan’s à la carte menu.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has re-introduced a menu for the summer. Image Credit: Supplied

Buffet to try

Try out the international buffet at Timo, an Italian restaurant located in Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel. Every Friday, guests can enjoy the buffet from 7 to 10 pm, which offers European cheeses, live cooking stations, seafood dishes, desserts as well as beverages.

A meal with music

The Underground Pub, a London Underground themed sports bar, is offering a brunch every Saturday from 4 to 9 pm. The brunch offers an array of dishes, pub-inspired bites, drinks as well as a live DJ adding to the lively environment.

Luigia Dubai invited guests to enjoy Italian cuisine whilst enjoying music by DJ Ivan Minuti at their Aperitivo experience on Thursday, June 15. From 7:30 till 10 pm, guests can enjoy a selection of bites paired with two complimentary drinks.

Olea, Levantine restaurant at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, has introduced their ‘Kilomeater’ offering. It features a freshly grilled 1.5 metre long kebab or kofta skewer with a selection of mezze and soft beverages. Available every day, 12:30pm onwards, a minimum of two guests are required to avail of this offer. Guests will also get to enjoy a live oud performance.

Afternoon tea to try

Try out Patisserie's 'Arabesque Delight' Afternoon Tea at Address Grand Creek Harbour. Guests can expect dishes such as smoked salmon on charcoal bread with roe, chicken musakhan rolls in saj bread, and cucumber and labneh sandwiches, dark chocolate and tonka beans cake and pavlova mix berries and lime whipped ganache. The tea experience takes place daily from 3 to 7pm.

Try out Patisserie's 'Arabesque Delight' Afternoon Tea at Address Grand Creek Harbour. Image Credit: Supplied