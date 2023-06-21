Dubai: Eid Al Adha holidays for public and private sectors have been announced in several GCC countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

UAE and Saudi Arabia have declared a four-day weekend for private sector, while Kuwait has a six-day holiday for public sector.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that Monday, June 19 will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah, after sighting the new crescent in the Kingdom. It means Eid Al Adha 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, as it traditionally falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Accordingly, Arafat Day, which is observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, will occur on Tuesday, June 27.

In most Islamic countries, the first day of Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, June 28.

Eid Al Adha in Gulf countries in 2023:

Work will resume on Monday in the UAE.

UAE

The UAE announced a four-day Eid holiday for the public and private sectors. The ministry announced that the holiday for Eid Al Adha for the both sectors in the country will start on 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding Tuesday, June 27, and will end on Friday, June 30.

Work will resume on Monday, July 3. The decision was issued based on the Cabinet Resolution regarding the approved public holiday calendar for 2023 in public and private sectors.

A four-day Eid holiday announced for private sector and non-profit workers in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced a four-day Eid Al Adha holiday for private sector and non-profit workers in the Kingdom.

The ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account that the Eid Al Adha holidays for the sectors will begin on Tuesday, 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding to June 27, and will end on Friday, 12 Dhul-Hijjah, corresponding to June 30.

In Oman, work will recommence on Sunday, July 2.

Oman

Oman has announced that the Eid Al Adha holiday for the public and private sector employees will start from Tuesday, June 27 until Saturday, July 1.

According to a tweet from Oman News Agency, official work will recommence on Sunday, July 2.

Kuwait announces six-day Eid Al Adha holiday for public sector.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Cabinet has announced that all ministries and government agencies will have a six-day holiday, starting from Arafat Day on Tuesday, June 27, until Sunday, July 2, to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

The state entities and ministries will resume work on Monday, July 3.

In Bahrain, as Friday is already an official holiday, Sunday, July 2, will be given in lieu.

Bahrain

Bahrain has announced for Eid Al Adha holidays for employees in the Kingdom. Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has issued a circular regarding the Arafah and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

According to the circular, the Kingdom's ministries and public institutions will be closed on the day of Arafah, and on Eid Al Adha, corresponding to 27 - 30 June, respectively. As Friday is already an official holiday, Sunday, July 2, will be given in lieu, the circular added.

Qatar announces 7-day holiday

Qatar

Qatar has officially announced the dates for the Eid Al Adha holidays. According to the announcement, ministries, government agencies, and public institutions will observe the holiday starting June 27 which corresponds to Dhul-Hijjah 9 and will end on Dhul-Hijjah 15, corresponding to July 3.