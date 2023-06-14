Tilal Liwa Hotel

A stay at this hotel could be one for the books, as you’ll be heading to the location of what is considered the tallest sand dune in the world – the Tel Moreeb dune. Make the break a romantic escape with their tailored summer and Eid deals. You could opt for the family package inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two kids younger than 12. Summer offers are valid until September while Eid deals are only available during the long weekend off. The packages start from Dh399.

Abu Dhabi

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara is taking its Summer Surprise offer one step ahead for Eid Al Adha. Priced at Dh955 per night, the deal includes a complimentary upgrade to the next room category (up to suite level), all-inclusive breakfast for two, breakfast for children younger than 6 and Dh200 in spa credit.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa

The 'All-Inclusive Bedouin Escape' staycation package at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa offers an overnight stay in villas or suites, featuring plunge pools and hot tubs, and free-flowing house beverages. The package also includes a 60-minute spa treatment for two, access to the picturesque infinity pool, and an hour of complimentary access to the 'FlowRider', archery, or fat bikes.

Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara

Located on Sir Bani Yas Island – a protected wildlife sanctuary – expect to see free-roaming animals in their natural habitat, including the endangered Arabian Oryx. The resort offers special spa deals and free upgrades to those who book directly with them this season. They also have an all-inclusive package and a fourth-night-free deal.

Dubai

Al Maha Desert Resort

Want to travel far while still staying within city limits? Located deep within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, you can spot Arabian Oryx and gazelles while relaxing at the pool. No children younger than 10 are allowed at the resort. The hotel offers plenty of packages depending on your length of stay – check with them before making plans.

Bab Al Shams Resort and Spa

UAE residents can get up to 30 per cent on the spa while enjoying fun activities, such as a falcon show or camel rides, for free at the Bab Al Shams Resort and Spa during their stay. Arabic for ‘Gateway to the Sun’, the architecture and interior design of the property was inspired by the earthly tones of the desert throughout the day, illuminated by the sun and the moon. Check the terms to enjoy the free activities before booking your stay.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ritz Carlton, Al Wadi Desert

At Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, your private pool will most likely be the only thing separating the sand dunes from your luxury villa. The property has several fun activities for guests such as a falconry show, night walks, full-moon camel rides etc. You can enjoy one of these for free this summer if you stay at the resort. They also have other packages – check with the hotel before making plans.

Sharjah

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat