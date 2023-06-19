Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced a four-day Eid Al Adha holiday for private sector and non-profit workers in the Kingdom.
According to the ministry's Twitter account, the Eid Al Adha holidays will start on Tuesday, 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), which corresponds to June 27, and end on Friday, 12 Dhu Al Hijjah, which corresponds to June 30.
On Sunday, the Supreme Court announced that Monday, June 19 will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah, after sighting the new crescent in the Kingdom.
It means Eid Al Adha 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, as it traditionally falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Accordingly, Arafat Day, which is observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, will occur on Tuesday, June 27.
In most Islamic countries, the first day of Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, June 28.
