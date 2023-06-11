Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has released a circular notifying all ministries and federal entities of the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday and the Arafa Day.
The federal government will observe the holiday from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1444 AH, with corresponding dates in the Gregorian calendar. The authority for Government Human Resources has announced the official Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector employees.
This declaration follows the decision of the Cabinet on the approved public holidays for both government and private sectors in the UAE for the year 2023.
The authority greeted President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.
Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, and lasts for four days. It also marks the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage, which is a religious duty that every able-bodied and financially capable Muslim is encouraged to undertake at least once in their lifetime.
Eid Al Adha is a time of celebration where Muslims gather for prayers at the mosque, visit family and friends, exchange gifts, and enjoy feasts. It's a time of charitable acts, remembrance, and community. However, the exact practices can vary from country to country.