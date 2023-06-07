Dubai: The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Wednesday announced that all ministries and government agencies will have a six-day holiday, starting from Arafat Day on Tuesday, June 27, until Sunday, July 2, to celebrate Eid Al Adha.
The state entities and ministries will resume work on Monday, July 3.
"Work will resume on July 3, while agencies with a special nature of work will determine their Eid holiday by the competent bodies to take into consideration the public interest, according to the Cabinet,” the Kuwait News Agency said in a tweet.