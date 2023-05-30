Eid Al Adha break from UAE: Top 10 destinations to travel to in Asia
Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bhutan and Singapore among popular choices
UAE travellers are rushing to South Asian vacation spots like Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays amid the ongoing difficulties getting Schengen visa appointments, skyrocketing airfares, and airport disruptions at European and UK destinations.
Additionally, flights to these locations are generally less expensive and visas are easier to get when compared to European locations. For instance, direct airfares to destinations in Thailand like Krabi and Ko Samui are typically between Dh1,800 and Dh2,655 for travel from June 23 to 30, compared to the Dh3,465 (London) and Dh6,085 (Rome) that travellers must pay for European vacations. UAE residents are set to get a long weekend at the end of June for Eid Al Adah, official dates for which will be confirmed later. This also coincides with students’ summer holidays - making for the perfect time to plan a summer getaway abroad. Above: Taktshang Goemba, Tiger nest monastery, Bhutan
Malaysia: A seven-hour flight from the UAE, Malaysia is a family holiday with something for everyone. It has lively cities, mouthwatering cuisine, breathtaking beaches, adorable islands, and national parks with teeming jungles. Genting Highlands' highland cities, can be reached from Kuala Lumpur in under an hour for a glimpse of Malaysia's colonial past. The kids would have a great time playing with elephants if you took them to the Kuala Gandah Elephant Conservation Centre. Putrajaya, the administrative capital of Malaysia, is a great place to spend a day seeing and learning about culture. The Petronas Towers and Merdeka 118 are two of Kuala Lumpur's towering landmarks. Above: Sabah Borneo Scenic View of Tun Sakaran Marine Park tropical island.
Captivating Cambodia: Cambodia is a treasure trove of history, culture and mythical stories. Known for being affordable to travel in, the country is also popular for its food and art. Above: Bayon Castle, with red leaf tree.
Vietnam: Vietnam is churning out many high net-worth individuals and this is show in its growing cities. Even as modern landscapes take over, Vietnam’s rural history and culture are worth the visit. Above: Golden Bridge
Attractions include Halong Bay, where 3,000 islands emerge from the sea. The country also has a beautiful coastline. Above: Asian woman wearing Vietnam culture traditional in Rice terrace at Mu cang chai.
Bali, Indonesia: For a budget-friendly trip, head to Bali for its beautiful rice plantations, culture, temples shopping.
Sri Lanka: Whether you seek underwater exploration in the crystal-clear depths of the Indian Ocean or the exhilaration of conquering peaks in the hill station of Ella, this tropical paradise promises an array of unforgettable experiences. Above: Train from Nuwara Eliya to Kandy among tea plantations in the highlands of Sri Lanka.
And if you truly wish to immerse yourself in the splendor of Sri Lanka, there is no better way than to embark on one of the world's most beautiful train journeys. Traverse the breathtaking landscapes as the train gracefully meanders through picturesque towns and lush countryside. Above: Train on the Nine Arch Bridge in Sri Lanka.
Thailand's surroundings are framed by gleaming temples and golden Buddhas, providing a breathtaking backdrop for explorations of Bangkok's noodle stands and excursions along the opulent coastline.
Japan is a land of captivating contrasts and rich traditions. From bustling metropolis to serene countryside, Japan offers an unparalleled travel experience. You can immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Tokyo's futuristic skyline, discover ancient temples in Kyoto, or soak in the natural beauty of Mount Fuji. Japan recently announced its eVisa scheme for UAE residents and interest in travelling to the country has increased exponentially. There are direct flights to Japan by various airlines from the UAE, so this is a great time to start planning a trip. We would also suggest a Singapore stopover so you can get a couple of days there while getting discounts on the connecting flights. Above: Nijo Castle in Kyoto.
Bhutan: This quaint country is known to be very safe for tourists and has a diverse landscape. It is known for its monasteries and old fortresses, and like other Asian countries on this list, is full of cultural and historical treasures. Above: The Punakha Dzong in Punakha is the one of the most iconic places in Bhutan.
For us Dubai residents, Singapore will be more familiar in its facilities and amenities. Public transport in this city is a breeze and the city is well known for its impressive architecture and skyscrapers. Above: People take pictures of Marina Bay Sands hotel resort in Singapore.
Nepal: Yet another budget-friendly Asian destination steeped in culture and traditions, Nepal is a quick flight away from the UAE. From snowy white Himalayas to golden temples, there’s a lot to see here. Above: View on Namche Bazar, Khumbu district, Himalayas, Nepal.
