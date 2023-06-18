Dubai: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that Monday, June 19, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, after sighting the new crescent in the Kingdom.

''Arafat Day will fall on Tuesday June 27, while Wednesday will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,'' according to a statement by the Supreme Court.

As a result, Eid Al Adha 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, as it traditionally falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Accordingly, Arafat Day, which is observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, will occur on Tuesday, June 27.

First day of Eid announced in Oman

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in Oman has officially declared that Eid Al Adha will commence on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The sighting of the crescent of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah for the year 1444 AH has been confirmed, Oman News Agency said on Twitter.

Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage during the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah which culminates in celebrating Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of Hajj rituals. The Hajj pilgrimage begins on the 8th day of Dhul Hijjah and lasts until the 13th of the month.

Significance of Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice", is one of the most significant Islamic holidays observed by Muslims around the globe. Its name translates to "Festival of the Sacrifice", reflecting the holiday's central theme.

This festival commemorates the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim (Abraham in Christianity and Judaism) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. According to the religious narrative, God intervened at the last moment and provided a ram to be sacrificed instead of Ibrahim's son.

Eid Al Adha is the culmination of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It's observed on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival typically begins with a special prayer at the mosque, followed by the ritual of Qurbani, or sacrifice, where a livestock animal, usually a sheep or a goat, is slaughtered. The meat from this sacrifice is then distributed in three parts: one part for the family, one part for relatives and friends, and one part for the poor and needy.

Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays in UAE

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has released a circular notifying all ministries and federal entities of the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday and Arafat Day.