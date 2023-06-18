Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued a public health warning for pilgrims against eating exposed food.
This cautionary advice comes as part of a broader guideline designed to help protect the health of the pilgrims during their religious journey.
Highlighting the unnecessary need for pilgrims to carry food from their countries, the Ministry reassured that the area surrounding the Grand Mosque of Mecca is replete with a variety of restaurants. These establishments cater to the diverse palates of the international Muslim community, ensuring that all visitors will find cuisine to their liking.
Moreover, the Ministry also stressed the importance of examining canned food labels for information on their content and expiration dates.
Pilgrims were also advised to ensure regularity in their main meals in order to perform their rituals with comfort and ease. This practice will provide them with the energy required for the rituals and help avoid fatigue.
The Ministry further suggested that pilgrims steer clear of foods they were not accustomed to before their journey and emphasised the need to consume ample water to stay hydrated and avoid dehydration.
Urging adherence to personal hygiene, the ministry advised pilgrims to wash their hands before and after eating.