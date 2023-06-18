Dubai: The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Saudi Arabia has urged pilgrims visiting the holy sites to wear medical masks. This public safety appeal comes amid a significant influx of religious tourists and a relaxation of domestic and international travel restrictions.
In a statement released on Twitter, the General Presidency said, "The advisory aims to ensure the safety of pilgrims and that of others." The statement emphasized "the importance of commitment to wearing a medical mask and adhering to the instructions of the employees of the presidency and the authorities operating in the Grand Mosque."
This weekend, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj confirmed the arrival of over one million pilgrims into the kingdom, marking the largest influx of visitors in nearly three years, following the easing of restrictions originally imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Around 1,150,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj,” Mohammed Al Bijawi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, told the state-run Al Ekhbariya TV channel. “The influx of pilgrims continues to increase amid continuous preparations,” he added.
Saudi Arabia is set to receive more than two million Muslim pilgrims for Hajj this year.