Cairo: Saudi security authorities have ramped up a crackdown on fake campaigners of Hajj more than a week before the start of the annual Islamic pilgrimage rites.

Police in the Saudi holy city of Mecca said they had arrested three Egyptian nationals for promoting fake Hajj-related campaigns and bogus pilgrimage bracelets on social media, the Saudi news agency SPA said, in the latest such incident reported in the kingdom.

Police caught in the possession of the trio – a resident and two visitors – an unspecified amount of cash and referred them to prosecution.

Last week, Mecca police arrested three expatriates for publicising on social media fake Hajj trips.

Saudi security agencies have repeatedly urged the public to report to authorities about deceptive publicity for Hajj journeys.

Authorities have said that illegal transportation of pilgrims who have no official permits is punishable by six months in prison and a maximum fine of SR50,000. If an expatriate, the illegal transporter would be deported from the kingdom after serving the term and banned from re-entry.

Nusuk app

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has repeatedly warned against fraudsters publicising pilgrimage campaigns.

The ministry said verification of companies licensed for organising Hajj trips can be made via the ministry’s official channels.

According to the ministry, the platforms accredited for performing Hajj is its website and the Nusuk app designated for domestic pilgrims.

For pilgrims in Europe, the two Americas and Australia, registration is via the Nusuk Hajj platform.

For pilgrims from the Islamic countries, registration is done through Hajj affairs offices.

Saudi authorities have said that the visa for Umrah or lesser pilgrimage is not valid for performing Hajj in and near Mecca.

Hajj, one of Islam’s five obligatory duties, is due in the final week of this month.