Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon on Sunday evening, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Dhu Al Hijjah Islamic month in which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid Al Adha.
more on Eid al Adha
The Supreme Court requested those who sight the moon, whether through the bare eye or through telescopes, to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.
The Muslims follow a lunar calendar which comprises 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of the fasting month of Ramadan, which falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and Eid Al Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan.
One of the five pillars of Islam, Hajj is the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able to.