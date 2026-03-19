Arab-Islamic bloc condemns Iran strikes on Gulf states as Saudi Arabia signals military option

They reaffirm the right of states to defend themselves under Article 51 of the UN Charter
RIYADH: Arab and Islamic foreign ministers issued a unified condemnation of Iran’s missile and drone attacks across the Gulf on Thursday, warning that the strikes on civilian infrastructure “cannot be justified under any circumstances” and urging Tehran to immediately halt its escalation.
Meeting in Riyadh amid intensifying regional tensions, ministers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Türkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Lebanon said continued violations of sovereignty would carry consequences and reaffirmed the right of states to defend themselves under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Unified condemnation: Arab and Islamic ministers jointly denounce Iran’s missile and drone strikes, calling them unjustified attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Military option open: Saudi Arabia says it reserves the right to take military action, warning its restraint “is not unlimited.”
Riyadh targeted during talks: Ballistic missiles aimed at the Saudi capital were intercepted while ministers were meeting in Riyadh, with explosions heard across the city.
Widespread attacks: Energy sites including refineries and gas facilities targeted across Gulf states.
Escalation risks widen: Ministers warn of threats to global shipping and energy flows, urging Iran to halt attacks and de-escalate.
The joint statement described what it called deliberate targeting of civilian sites — including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential areas and diplomatic missions — and warned against threats to global shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al Mandeb.
The unified stance signalled a growing regional alignment against Tehran as attacks spread across multiple Gulf states.
Against that backdrop, Saudi Arabia signalled it could take military action, with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan warning that the Kingdom’s restraint “is not unlimited.”
“We have reserved the right to take military action if deemed necessary,” he said after the meeting. “The Kingdom is not going to succumb to pressure… and this pressure will backfire.”
In some of his strongest remarks since the conflict began, Prince Faisal suggested patience could run out at any moment. “It could be a day, two days, or a week — I will not say,” he added.
He also said that what little trust remained between Riyadh and Tehran following the 2023 restoration of ties “has been completely shattered,” warning that further escalation could leave “almost nothing” to salvage in the relationship.
Prince Faisal accused Iran of trying to pressure its neighbours through sustained attacks and said the targeting of Riyadh — while diplomats were meeting in the capital — sent a clear signal about Tehran’s stance.
“I think that’s the clearest signal of how Iran feels about diplomacy,” he said. “It doesn’t believe in talking to its neighbours.”
He also dismissed Iran’s claim that it was targeting US-linked assets as “weak,” condemning what he described as repeated strikes on civilian infrastructure across the Gulf.
His comments came as Saudi Arabia reported fresh Iranian attacks, including ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh on Wednesday. Air defence systems intercepted four missiles over the capital, while residents reported loud explosions and emergency alerts — a rare moment when the war was directly felt in the city.
Debris from intercepted projectiles fell near a refinery south of Riyadh, though authorities reported no casualties.
Continued attacks risk closing the door to de-escalation
The Saudi defence ministry said it also intercepted and destroyed six drones over Riyadh and the Eastern Region on Thursday, part of a broader wave of attacks across the Gulf.
Since February 28, Saudi officials say air defences have intercepted at least 457 drones, 40 ballistic missiles and seven cruise missiles — underscoring the scale and intensity of the campaign.
The UAE has faced an even higher volume of attacks, while Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have also come under fire.
In Qatar, authorities said civil defence teams had contained fires at a major gas facility in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area after an Iranian strike, with no injuries reported.
Kuwait reported a drone strike on the Mina Abdullah refinery that caused a fire, while its air defences shot down five drones early Thursday. Officials said security forces remain on high alert to protect vital infrastructure.
Saudi officials confirmed that two of its oil refineries had also been targeted, contradicting earlier Iranian claims that strikes were limited to US-linked assets.
Ministers also warned that continued escalation could threaten maritime security and disrupt global energy flows, urging Iran to refrain from actions that could endanger navigation through key chokepoints.
Despite the sharp warnings, Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia still prefers a diplomatic path — but cautioned that continued attacks risk closing the door to de-escalation.
-- With AFP inputs