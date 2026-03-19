US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 20: What you need to know

UAE on alert: Gas sites shut, internet risks flagged, rumours denied
Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to shrapnel fallout at key gas sites after missile interceptions, forcing temporary shutdowns with no injuries reported. As regional tensions rise, the UAE warned against targeting energy infrastructure, denied capital restriction rumours, and held interest rates steady. Experts say internet disruptions are unlikely, though speeds could slow if Gulf subsea cables are affected. A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:
Authorities are responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and at the Bab field caused by falling debris from the successful interception of missiles.
The gas facilities have been shut down and no injuries have been reported.
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Internet users in the United Arab Emirates are unlikely to face major disruptions despite rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, though speeds could slow if conflict damages subsea cables that carry global data traffic.
The waterway, at the centre of the Iran conflict, is a key route not only for oil shipments but also for fibre-optic cables linking Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Subsea cables carry more than 95% of international data traffic, making them critical to global connectivity.
The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism denied the accuracy of reports and claims circulated on some platforms regarding the imposition of restrictions by the UAE on capital movement or preventing foreign investors from transferring or disposing of their funds in accordance with the relevant regulations.
The ministry stressed the UAE’s firm commitment to policies of economic openness and the free movement of capital, in line with international best practices and in a manner that enhances a stable and attractive investment environment.
The UAE has warned that targeting energy facilities linked to the South Pars gas field constitutes a serious escalation and poses a direct threat to global energy security.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said attacks on energy infrastructure associated with the South Pars field in southern Iran, which extends into Qatar’s North Field, represent a “dangerous escalation”. The South Pars field is a critical energy source, and any attack on associated infrastructure could undermine regional stability and disrupt global energy supplies.
More than 13,500 Grade 10 CBSE students in the UAE are navigating an unprecedented academic situation, and many have expressed interest in sitting improvement examinations to score better in their board exams.
On Wednesday, India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) unveiled a special assessment scheme for Middle East students whose board exams were partially cancelled due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced late Wednesday it has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) at 3.65%.
This CBUAE decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.
"The CBUAE has also decided to maintain the interest rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE at 50 basis points above the Base Rate for all standing credit facilities."