CBSE Class 10 assessment in Middle East: Why thousands of UAE students may reappear

In some Dubai schools, however, the numbers are expected to be considerably lower. Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal and Director of Delhi Private School (DPS) Dubai, said only about 30 per cent of students at her school had shown interest in reappearing, and she does not expect that figure to change. "Before this crisis, about 30% of our students were projected to take the improvement exam in one or two subjects. I doubt if the numbers will change," she said.