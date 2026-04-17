JSS Private School, Al Safa dazzles in CBSE Grade 10 board results

Govindarao Naik, Chief Executive Officer, JSS Private School Al Safa, says, “These results are a shining reflection of the commitment and hard work of our students, teachers, and parents. At JSS Private School Al Safa, we believe education is not merely about marks — it is about moulding future-ready individuals who are confident, curious, and compassionate. Today's results affirm that we are firmly on that path. I am immensely proud of every single student, and I extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated faculty and the incredible support of our parent community.”