Saudi Arabia warns Iran of 'consequences' after attacks on refineries

Kingdom reserves the right to take action against Iran: Saudi Foreign Minister
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister issued a stark warning to Iran late Wednesday, declaring the Kingdom reserves the right to launch military strikes after aerial attacks on key targets.
Speaking after an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic ministers in Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said pre-war trust with Tehran is now obliterated — and urged Iran to rethink its dangerous errors.
The top diplomat slammed Tehran's bid to bully Riyadh and Gulf neighbours, vowing it would fail spectacularly. “This pressure from Iran will backfire politically and morally, and certainly we reserve the right to take military actions if deemed necessary,” he said.
Prince Faisal added, “The Kingdom and its partners possess significant capabilities, and the patience we have shown is not unlimited. It could be a day, two days or a week; I will not say.”
“We’ve seen two refineries targeted today,” Prince Faisal told reporters. “What’s the purpose of that? The Iranians have to understand that it will have consequences.”