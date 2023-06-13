Dubai has announced Eid Al Adha holiday and Arafat Day for the public sector.
The Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai announced that the holidays will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah.
Most Islamic nations will attempt to sight the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijja on Sunday, June 18, 2023, which corresponds to the 29th of Dhu Al Qa'da 1444 AH according to the Islamic calendar.
It is expected that Monday, June 19 will be declared as the first day of the month of Dhu Al Hijja in many countries. Consequently, Tuesday, June 27 is predicted to be the Day of Arafah, with Wednesday, June 28 being the first day of Eid Al Adha.