GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Ministry Defence intercepts two ballistic missiles, eight drones targeting Eastern Region

Saudi Defence Ministry thwarts missile, drone attacks in Eastern Province

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Ministry Defence intercepts two ballistic missiles, eight drones targeting Eastern Region

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced early this morning, Thursday, the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles, in addition to intercepting and destroying eight drones.

The announcement was made in brief statements by the ministry through its spokesperson, Major General Turki Al-Malki, carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al-Malki noted that eight drones were intercepted and destroyed over the past hours, along with two ballistic missiles, all of which were targeting the Eastern Province.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The US embassy headquarters in Riyadh is pictured on March 3, 2026, after it was hit by drone strikes earlier.

Saudi Arabia says shot down drone near embassy district

1m read
Rain expected in parts of Saudi Arabia till March 9

Rain expected in parts of Saudi Arabia till March 9

1m read
Iranian drones strike US Embassy in Riyadh

Iranian drones strike US Embassy in Riyadh

1m read
“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory..."

Riyadh 'reserves right to respond' after Iran attacks

2m read