Dubai: A medical team at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina has saved an Indonesian woman pilgrim, whose heart had stopped beating for eight minutes shortly after her plane landed.
The team at the airport’s Health Control Centre rapidly responded to an emergency call indicating that the pilgrim had collapsed in the international arrivals lounge.
Quick intervention with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) restored her heartbeat, and she was promptly transported to a hospital. Reports state that her condition is now stable.
Since the beginning of the current Hajj pilgrimage season, the Health Control Centre has served 90,104 pilgrims, with 87,857 beneficiaries of its preventive services and 2,218 patients receiving treatment.
Out of these, 29 cases required transfer to regional hospitals for ongoing care.
Meanwhile, a surgical team at King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) in Mecca accomplished a remarkable feat by restoring the sight of a 40-year-old Iranian pilgrim, who had travelled for Hajj rituals.
The patient was grappling with multiple ocular health issues, including retinal detachment, unilateral high myopia, cataracts, retinal atrophy, and uveitis.
A meticulous two-and-a-half-hour surgery involved cataract removal, implantation of an intraocular lens, and retinal treatment with silicone oil.
The successful intervention will allow the patient to participate fully in the Hajj rituals.