Dubai: The International Astronomical Centre on Sunday announced the list of countries that have declared the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah.
The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Dhu Al Hijjah Islamic month in which the Hajj pilgrimage is performed followed by Eid Al Adha. The first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah.
One of the five pillars of Islam, Hajj is the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able to.
Indonesia
The Indonesian Ministry of Religion Affairs confirmed that the moon had not been sighted and that the first date of Eid Al Adha is Thursday, June 29.
Malaysia
Malaysia on Sunday confirmed that Muslims in the country will be celebrating the first day of Eid Al Adha on Thursday, June 29.
Brunei
The crescent moon was not seen in the Brunei sky on Sunday hence, Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid Al Adha 2023 on Thursday, June 29.