Sharjah: The 10-day Eid Al Adha Mega Sales Fair kicked off yesterday at Expo Centre Sharjah, offering up to 80 per cent discounts on a wide range of items.
The Fair is open from 11am to 11pm on all its 10 days, which started on June 23.
Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “Being a comprehensive electronics and fashion sale, this event will no doubt be among top destinations in the country and region to celebrate Eid. Apart from that, given that the summer vacations are set to start, the event will be a must-visit for those planning a journey to their home countries. Besides, it will be the best place for families looking to enjoy their staycations in the country.”
Diverse selection
Organised by Liz Exhibitions, the event is showcasing perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, and electronic goods from “top brands” and retail chains. Visitors can expect bargain deals and special prices on some of the most “well-known brands”.
Jacob Varghese, CEO of Liz Exhibition, said: “This is the third edition of Eid Al Adha Fair and we are happy to note that the event has become an essential part of Eid celebrations in the country in a very short time. With consumer spending in the country increasing by nearly 20 per cent in 2022, we are expecting the trend to continue this year too and events like Eid Al Adha Fair will continue to be a catalyst to retail sales.”