British nationals in UAE are also asked to register with UK government for FCDO updates
Abu Dhabi: The British Embassy in the UAE on Tuesday announced emergency helpline numbers for British nationals requiring urgent consular assistance amid blatant Iran aggression on the country.
The embassy made the announcement on Tuesday as it also called on British nationals to register their presence with the UK government.
"If you are a British National in urgent need of consular assistance, call: +44 (0) 207 008 5000, +971 4 309 4444, +971 2 610 1100," the embassy said on social media.
The mission acknowledged that some people were having difficulty getting through. "We are aware that some people are experiencing issues with the UAE phone lines. We are urgently working to resolve this issue so please keep trying all the numbers," it added.
Earlier on Sunday, the UK government asked British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar and the UAE to register their presence to receive direct updates from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).
The British Embassy in the UAE advised nationals to register at: https://www.register.service.csd.fcdo.gov.uk/united-arab-emirates-20260228/tell-the-uk-government-youre-in-united-arab-emirates
Those unable to use the online form can phone +44 20 7008 5000. The mission warned that the site was under strain. "So, if you experience an error message please keep trying. Alternatively, you can visit GOV.UK and search for 'register your presence'," it said.
The UK had earlier asked its citizens in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar to shelter in place.