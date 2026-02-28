GOLD/FOREX
UK urges Britons in UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar to shelter in place

Advisory follows reported missile attacks; other countries issue similar guidance

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Citizens of the UK have been advised to remain indoors and avoid all travel.
British Embassy

Dubai: The UK government has advised British nationals in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar to immediately shelter in place following reports of missile attacks.

In an official advisory, authorities urged citizens to remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

The message was also shared on X by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amplifying the guidance to UK nationals in the region.

The advisory comes amid heightened regional tensions, with several countries issuing precautionary instructions to their citizens in the Gulf.

India, Ireland and the United States have also released similar shelter-in-place advisories for their nationals in affected countries.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please refresh for updates.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
