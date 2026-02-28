Advisory follows reported missile attacks; other countries issue similar guidance
Dubai: The UK government has advised British nationals in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar to immediately shelter in place following reports of missile attacks.
In an official advisory, authorities urged citizens to remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
The message was also shared on X by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amplifying the guidance to UK nationals in the region.
The advisory comes amid heightened regional tensions, with several countries issuing precautionary instructions to their citizens in the Gulf.
India, Ireland and the United States have also released similar shelter-in-place advisories for their nationals in affected countries.
This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please refresh for updates.