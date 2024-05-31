Dubai: The UAE has announced that the midday work break for outdoor workers will commence on June 15.

Under the directive issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), outdoor workers are required to take a break from 12 pm to 3 pm daily until September 15, throughout the summer months.

Now in its 20th consecutive year, the annual summer midday work ban aims to protect workers from occupational hazards and injuries related to the extreme summer heat. During these hours, employers are obligated to provide a shaded or indoor area for workers to rest, ensuring their health and safety during the hottest part of the day.

Exceptions

Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs, emphasized that the “mid-day break” has been thoroughly integrated into the business culture of the UAE. Its vital role in safeguarding workers’ health and safety has established it as a fundamental aspect of corporate responsibility.

While ensuring the continuity of essential services, certain exceptions to the midday break are permitted for works deemed necessary for technical reasons or to address emergencies affecting public welfare, such as infrastructure maintenance or utility repairs.

Companies are mandated to provide shaded areas and cooling equipment for workers during the prohibited hours, along with adequate hydration and first aid facilities.

The Ministry enforces compliance through inspection tours and encourages reporting of violations via its call center, website, and smart application. Violating companies face fines of up to Dh5,000 per worker and a maximum of Dh50,000 for multiple violations.